Chinese Envoy stresses for private sector linkages to improve Pak-China bilateral trade

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Jao Jing, Ambassador of China said that through private sector engagements the trade between Pakistan and China can be further enhanced.He stressed that Pakistan should focus on manufacturing and value addition of products for enhancingits exports.

He said that Chinese companies wereinterested to invest in Pakistan and for JVs more supportive policies were required. He said this while talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to Chinese Embassy.

Muhammad Nasir Khan, former President ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.Jao Jing said that Pakistan can enhance its share of exports by ensuring quality and competitive price.

He said that China International Import Export Expo 2019 offers good opportunities to exporters to enter in the Chinese market and emphasized that Pakistani companies should take part in such exhibitions.

He said that China will encourage more delegations from Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation and informed that Chinese delegation from agriculture sector shall visit Pakistan at the end of October.He said that China Commercial Section would provide support for more cooperation between the two countries by holding cultural events and arranging training and capacity building programs.