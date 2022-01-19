Chinese envoy thanks COAS for providing safe, secure environment to CPEC projects

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and thanked the Army Chief for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to CPEC projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS said that Pakistan remained committed to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region.

The visiting dignitary also expressed satisfaction over progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed the need for timely completion of remaining projects.