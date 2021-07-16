UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Envoy Visits Barseen Camp, Blast Site In Upper Kohistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Chinese envoy visits Barseen Camp, blast site in Upper Kohistan

Ambassador of Republic of China to Pakistan, Non Rong on Friday visited Barseen Camp in Upper Kohistan district and met with Chinese officers and labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of China to Pakistan, Non Rong on Friday visited Barseen Camp in Upper Kohistan district and met with Chinese officers and labourers.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Mohammad Akbar Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The ambassador expressed grief over the tragic incident and said that Pakistan government was providing all the needed help and cooperation to the victims. He urged Chinese workers to continue work with dedication and ensure timely completion of under construction Dasu Dam Project.

He also visited Barseen area where bus carrying Chinese workers to Dasu Dam construction site met the tragic incident. It is worth mentioning here that 13 workers including nine Chinese were killed in the incident.

District Inspector General of Police Hazara Division, Mirvais Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan, Arif Khan Yousufzai, District Police Officer Kohistan, Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and General Manager Dasu Dam, Javed Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police China Dam Kohistan SITE All Government

Recent Stories

Lithuanian Vaccination Center Disposes of 5,000 Ex ..

1 minute ago

Court exempts Capt (retd) Safdar from appearance i ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, U.S., Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create ..

1 minute ago

Tin price hits record high

1 minute ago

Balochistan Bazigar lifts National U-23 Football C ..

26 minutes ago

South Korean Court Allows Churches to Partially Re ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.