Chinese envoy visits Barseen Camp, blast site in Upper Kohistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ambassador of Republic of China to Pakistan, Non Rong on Friday visited Barseen Camp in Upper Kohistan district and met with Chinese officers and labourers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Republic of China to Pakistan, Non Rong on Friday visited Barseen Camp in Upper Kohistan district and met with Chinese officers and labourers.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Hazara Mohammad Akbar Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

The ambassador expressed grief over the tragic incident and said that Pakistan government was providing all the needed help and cooperation to the victims. He urged Chinese workers to continue work with dedication and ensure timely completion of under construction Dasu Dam Project.

He also visited Barseen area where bus carrying Chinese workers to Dasu Dam construction site met the tragic incident. It is worth mentioning here that 13 workers including nine Chinese were killed in the incident.

District Inspector General of Police Hazara Division, Mirvais Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Kohistan, Arif Khan Yousufzai, District Police Officer Kohistan, Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon and General Manager Dasu Dam, Javed Akhtar were also present on the occasion.