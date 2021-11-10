Chinese envoy visits Foreign National Security Cell

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong on Wednesday visited Foreign National Security Cell, National Action Plan Secretariat and received a briefing on security to the Chinese citizens.

Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad received the envoy where he was informed about the steps taken by the law enforcement agencies to ensure the security of the Chinese citizens and overall security measures.

Sheikh Rashid said that a secured atmosphere was a must for the promotion of economic activities between the two countries.

He added the government was committed to ensuring a foolproof security mechanism and surveillance system.

He said that the government had established a foreign national security cell in order to ensure a safe and sound security system for foreigners in Pakistan.

He added apex committees had been constituted for regular monitoring of security situations and coordinating security matters. He added it was also ensured to fully implement the recommendations of these apex committees.

Chinese ambassador appreciated the decision of setting up a foreign national security cell and termed it a good step for ensuring security to Chinese citizens and various development projects.

He said that common objectives will be achieved by enhancing coordination between the cell and the Chinese embassy.

He said that the Chinese government will start further development projects in Pakistan as the Chinese government wants economic progress in Pakistan.

