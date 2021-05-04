(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Tuesday visited the Central Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and held a meeting with PTI Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

During meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, and the issues related to relations between the PTI and the Chinese Communist Party, a press release said.

The ambassador congratulated Saifullah Khan Nyazee on his election as Member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Senator Nyazee said China's efforts to protect its people from the global epidemic were impressive.

He said as usual, China helped Pakistan in every possible way in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. "We are thankful to the Chinese government and the Communist Party for their great support," he added.

The Chinese ambassador also congratulated Saifullah Nyazee on the establishment of PTI's new Central Secretariat. They also agreed to introduce new dimensions of cooperation and partnership for further strengthening relations between the two friendly countries.