Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday said that 2020 was the year of renewed commitment from both Pakistan and China to negate common enemy's propaganda by further strengthening mutual cooperation in areas beyond China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including defense and international affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing Wednesday said that 2020 was the year of renewed commitment from both Pakistan and China to negate common enemy's propaganda by further strengthening mutual cooperation in areas beyond China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including defense and international affairs.

"In 2020 we are still facing challenges, these challenges are neither from China nor from Pakistan but are from our common enemies who do not want to see good relationship between the two countries," Yao Jing said while addressing media persons here at the Chinese embassy.

He said the Western Media was up against relationship between Pakistan and China especially against CPEC which was quite unjustified.

"Our enemy does not want to enhance our capabilities on economic, defense and social fronts, it does not want to see our capability of maintaining peace and stability," he added.

He said last year China had completed 70 years of its creation, during that time it witnessed many ups and downs with the world, however Pakistan remained the strongest, firmest and the best friend of China.

"We also celebrated 70 years of high quality friendship with Pakistan," he said adding after launch of CPEC, the bilateral relationship entered a new era of cooperation.

He said China had always supporting Pakistan's stance over Kashmir dispute as the Indian occupation was unjustified and illegal.

He said this dispute must be resolved accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions and wishes of the Kashimiri people.

Jing said China and Pakistan should also express determination to the common cause of regional peace and stability especially that of Afghanistan and the middle East.

He appreciated the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Iran and Saudi Arabia aimed at diffusing tension in the region.

With regard to CPEC, he said the mega project had entered in its second stage where social, industrial and agriculture sectors would be the areas of special focus.

The envoy informed that a number of Chinese agriculture companies were coming to Pakistan to purchase more value added agriculture products.

Further he said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to alleviate poverty, social sector was also area of priority under CPEC and in the first stage several villages of back ward areas of the country were being model of poverty alleviation.

He further informed that a new area was being included in CPEC that was science and technology to produce more high value added products in the country.

Replying to a question, the envoy pointed out that there was no slowing down of work under CPEC. He said impression of slowing down of CPEC was only because currently no mega project was under execution, however he said that there were number of small projects that were being executed in Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan and rest of the country.

He said Main Line Railway project was a huge project and had big financial implication therefore both countries had constituted a committee to find out a suitable financial module to fund the project.

With respect to rumors being spread by the Western Media, the envoy said that Xinjiang was a Muslim majority and there was nothing true in reports of suppressing Muslims in the province. He said the per capita income of the province had increased manifold from only $70 in 1949 to $7000 now while number of mosques had also increased from only around 2900 to 25000.