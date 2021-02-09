UrduPoint.com
Chinese Envoy, WAPDA Chairman Discuss Water, Hydropower Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here Tuesday called on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain and discussed with him matters relating to Chinese cooperation for WAPDA in construction of water and hydropower projects.

The WAPDA Chairman expressed the gratitude for Chinese assistance in completion of WAPDA Projects.

He said that Chinese construction firms have been working on a number of WAPDA projects including super mega Diamer-Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project.

Underlining significance of these projects for sustained economic development, poverty alleviation and social uplift in Pakistan, the Chairman expressed the hope that the Chinese construction firms would complete these projects on time and in accordance with the laid down standards.

He said that WAPDA highly values the Chinese support for its projects, adding that the level of cooperation between WAPDA and the Chinese institutions will further enhance in the days to come.

The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the efforts made by WAPDA for implementation of its projects to cope with water and electricity needs in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and China have been the partners in progress since decades, and Chinese institutionswould continue working with WAPDA in water and hydropower sectors for prosperity of the people.

