UrduPoint.com

Chinese Expert Team On Disaster Management Leaves For Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Chinese expert team on disaster management leaves for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A Chinee experts' team on disaster management left for Pakistan on Wednesday to share their expertise in flood damage assessment and assist the country's reconstruction works.

The team, organized by the ministry, also had personnel of the Ministry of Water Resources and China Meteorological Administration, according to official sources. The group will help Pakistan in disaster assessment and flood prevention and mitigation.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) and China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) held farewell ceremony for the team.

In his remarks while seeing the team off at airport in Beijing, China's Vice Minister of Emergency Management, Zhou Xuewen said, since June, Pakistan had been hit by severe floods, which resulted in heavy causalities and property losses. Currently, the country remains at a critical juncture in its flood control and disaster relief work.

The deployment of the team demonstrates China's commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan, he added.

In a tweet, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said: "A 9-member team of Chinese experts left for Pakistan today to help us in damage assessment, reconstruction and rehabilitation in the wake of floods. Saw them off with Chinese Vice Minister of Emergency Management and Vice Chairman, CIDCA." Moin ul Haque expressed gratitude from the Pakistan government for the support offered by the Chinese government and people to the country when it was in difficulties.

He said at the airport he looked forward to seeing China and Pakistan further strengthen cooperation on disaster management, especially in early warning and capacity building for disaster control.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Water China Beijing June From Government Share Airport

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.