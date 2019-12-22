UrduPoint.com
Chinese Expertise Could Make Pakistan Food Basket Of World: LCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Chinese technological advancement and expertise could help Pakistan to serve as a food basket to this part of the world. It has vast fertile land, all weathers and one of the best canal systems but unable to reap fruit from these blessings just because of lack of modern technologies.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh told media here Sunday that China had transformed itself into an economic giant and its unbelievable development in industrial & agriculture sectors had mesmerized the world. He said that China was already playing a vital role to make Pakistan prosperous. Transfer of technology would ensure speedy growth for Pakistan's industrial and agriculture sectors.

He said that the government to government collaboration well-supported by frequent interaction between private sectors representatives of Pakistan and China were presently at their best. The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and China was above US $ 16 billion while China was the highest contributor to the net foreign direct investment in Pakistan. Regular exchanges of business delegations were spreading positive indicators to the world.

There were countless opportunities for the Chinese investors to invest in the vibrant sectors of economy which include engineering, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, value added textiles, leather products, poultry/meat and agriculture machinery etc, he said and asserted that it was important that there should be win-win situation for all the stakeholders.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said: "It is the right time to invest in Pakistan," adding that despite having skills, labour in Pakistan was cheap as compared to China, therefore, Chinese investors should avail this opportunity with joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

He mentioned that he had put all these suggessions before a six-member high powered trade delegation from China during their visit to LCCI, and on this occasion, President China Pakistan Economic & Trade Council Chen Jianlu hoped that relations between the businessmen of the two countries would further strongthen in days to come. He was also optimistic that visit of the delegation would help Chinese businessmen to find new partners in Pakistan.

