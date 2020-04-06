UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Experts Guidelines To Help Contain Coronavirus Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:49 PM

Chinese experts guidelines to help contain coronavirus pandemic

In the efforts to defeat infectious diseases such as corona virus, short-term control of epidemiological specialists and physicians has been taken into account, with precautionary measures, guidelines and professional skills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In the efforts to defeat infectious diseases such as corona virus, short-term control of epidemiological specialists and physicians has been taken into account, with precautionary measures, guidelines and professional skills.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that Chinese doctors had expressed satisfaction over timely treatment and steps taken by the Pakistan government. He said the most effective weapon against the corona virus was social distance and that in difficult situations, avoiding contact with each other and not leaving the home without important tools. He said the most important need of the hour was to make everyone feel as a responsible citizen they should say that as a Muslim, cleanliness was half of our faith and it is essential for safe keeping from corona virus and other diseases and germs.

Prof. Al-freed said that corona virus was a new virus and there was no vaccine of its treatment, so make sure to follow the principle of "Precaution Better Than Cure" to protect against this deadly virus. He said that everyone should play its role and take the whole nation seriously and understand the seriousness of the problem.

The PGMI Principal said that China adopted the precautions and people beat the virus, we have to alsofollow the government's instructions to win the war against corona.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore China Cure Muslim Media From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

27 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

37 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

37 minutes ago

US Forces Kill 8 Terrorists With 3 Airstrikes in S ..

2 minutes ago

Danish Police Register Decline in Crime Across Cou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.