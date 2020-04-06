Chinese experts guidelines to help contain coronavirus pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In the efforts to defeat infectious diseases such as corona virus, short-term control of epidemiological specialists and physicians has been taken into account, with precautionary measures, guidelines and professional skills.

Talking to the media here on Monday, Principal Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that Chinese doctors had expressed satisfaction over timely treatment and steps taken by the Pakistan government. He said the most effective weapon against the corona virus was social distance and that in difficult situations, avoiding contact with each other and not leaving the home without important tools. He said the most important need of the hour was to make everyone feel as a responsible citizen they should say that as a Muslim, cleanliness was half of our faith and it is essential for safe keeping from corona virus and other diseases and germs.

Prof. Al-freed said that corona virus was a new virus and there was no vaccine of its treatment, so make sure to follow the principle of "Precaution Better Than Cure" to protect against this deadly virus. He said that everyone should play its role and take the whole nation seriously and understand the seriousness of the problem.

The PGMI Principal said that China adopted the precautions and people beat the virus, we have to alsofollow the government's instructions to win the war against corona.