Chinese Experts Inspect Railways Infrastructure In View Of Proposed ML-1 Project

Sumaira FH 17 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 10:30 PM

An eight-member delegation of M/s CREEC Locomotives and Rolling Stock Design Engineers of China concluded its week-long visit of Karachi Division on Saturday by holding a meeting with Divisional Superintendent (DC), Pakistan Railways Karachi Syed Mazhar Ali Shah

The group visited maintenance and rolling stock facilities within the Karachi division, extending from Karachi to Tando Adam, that entailed locomotive workshop and Shed, MYP and Port Qasim, C&W shops Hyderabad, Sick Lines in Kotri, coaching, washing and goods sick lines, a press release said here.

The CPEC- based ML-1 project would enhance the traffic capacity by five times to that of the current capacity thereby highlighting the need of upgrading the existing maintenance capacity.

The ML-1, being defined as the life blood of Pakistan Railways in the coming years, requires a holistic modernisation of railways infrastructure, automation where ever required, so that synchronisation could take place between the CPEC-based project and railway infrastructure.

The new outlook of Pakistan Railways under the ML-1 project would be expected to ramp up the responsibility of carrying the number of passengers and tonnes of freight per day.

The DS Railways gave an overview of the Pakistan Railways priorities which are envisioned under upgradation in view of ML-1.

More Stories From Pakistan

