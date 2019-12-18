UrduPoint.com
Chinese Experts' Security Top Priority: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:42 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that special protection unit (SPU) equipped with modern weapons was providing security cover to Chinese experts, working on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and other projects in the province

He expressed these views during a meeting with Consul General of China Mr Lang Dong Bin at Central Police Office.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Consul General of China Mr Lang Dong Bin at Central Police Office.

Issues of mutual interests including security of Chinese experts and investors were discussed.

The IGP said that it was among top priorities of the Punjab police to provide foolproof security to Chinese experts, investors and skilled persons who came here for completing CPEC projects, business and other activities.

He said the process of monitoring and inspection of working sites was also in progress, adding that provincial foreigner security cell had been set up at Lahore Airport for security of Chinese, where security steps were being taken after registering particulars of every arriving Chinese, he maintained.

The provincial police officer said that Chinese citizens should contact to local police, if they face any issue in any district of Punjab, adding that officers concerned would ensure the resolution of issues on priority basis.

On the occasion, Chinese Counsel General acknowledged the efforts of Punjab police for ensuring best security to Chinese coming to Pakistan, and said that special protection unit force was the most efficient and professional force.

He said the SPU was performing its security duties with dedication and commitment.

The Chinese Consul General also appreciated the actions and unprecedented sacrifices by the Punjab police against terrorism and said that bilateral cooperation would be further extended to enhance efficiency of officers and officials of Punjab police.

Later, memorial shields were exchanged between IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir and Chinese Consul General Mr Lang Dong Bin.

