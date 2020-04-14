UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Experts Share Expertise For Coronavirus Treatment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:52 PM

Chinese experts share expertise for coronavirus treatment

The Chinese experts have shared their expertise about treatment of coronavirus in a live session with doctors of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese experts have shared their expertise about treatment of coronavirus in a live session with doctors of Peshawar.

The Intensive Care Units of Chinese hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar were linked live for direct updates, questions and answers.

During the session, the experts on both sides exchanged views on containment and treatment of the epidemic.

The Chinese experts also shared their expertise about ICU care.

The doctors thanked the Chinese experts and expressed the hope that such key sessions would be organized in future also.

Related Topics

Peshawar China Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European stocks climb at open after Easter break

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2,774 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Germany Tops 125,000 A ..

44 seconds ago

France sees 8% GDP drop this year after lockdown e ..

47 seconds ago

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan condoles death of ..

48 seconds ago

Clinical Trials of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Treatme ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.