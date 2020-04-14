Chinese experts share expertise for coronavirus treatment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Chinese experts have shared their expertise about treatment of coronavirus in a live session with doctors of Peshawar.

The Intensive Care Units of Chinese hospital and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar were linked live for direct updates, questions and answers.

During the session, the experts on both sides exchanged views on containment and treatment of the epidemic.

The Chinese experts also shared their expertise about ICU care.

The doctors thanked the Chinese experts and expressed the hope that such key sessions would be organized in future also.