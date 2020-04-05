(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :The team of Chinese experts started training of Pakistani doctors on COVID-19 case detection, prevention and clinical management at the King Edward Medical University under the supervision of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Sunday.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Silwat Saeed, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Professor Sardar Al Farid, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, President Pakistan Medical Association Dr. Ashraf Nizami and others present at the occasion.

The Chinese experts led by Minghui held technical sessions. Li Fengsen, Lu Dongmei, Song Yunlin, Enwer Nasiroula, Zhang Li, Meng Cunren and Liu Wanli delivered lectures on their respective areas of expertise and shared experience of controlling the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

They shared their experience on containment strategies, signs and symptoms and lessons learnt on care for critically ill patients. The Chinese experts emphasized that 'social distancing and isolation of confirmed and suspected patients was the key.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the Chinese government for sending their experts to Pakistan. She welcomed the Chinese team and said Punjab doctors were keen to learn from the experience of the Chinese.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Iran Khan, important decisions are being made. Although we are increasing the number of beds and ventilators, yet we have learnt that social sistancing and stopping the transmission is the key to controlling the disease. The people of Pakistan and the government are jointly fighting this battle."