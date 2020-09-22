Chinese experts take detailed visit of BRT route

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Experts from the company which provided buses for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar on Tuesday took a detailed trial visit of BRT route.

According to spokesman for Trans Peshawar, the buses would be inspected in detail from all aspects with state-of-the-art software and other gadgets installed to monitor any possible reaction and take preemptive measures.

More than six Chinese experts and engineers concerned were on board the bus. The BRT service was suspended on recommendations of the bus manufacturing company.

The experts from the bus company were taking a review of the buses round the clock. The spokesman said adding after complete inspection of the buses, the BRT service would be restarted.