Chinese experts visit Athara Hazari areas affected by locusts attack

A team of experts from China visited areas of Tesil Athara Hazari which have been affected by Taddidal (locusts).

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :A team of experts from China visited areas of Tesil Athara Hazari which have been affected by Taddidal (locusts).

Federal Ministry for National food Security and Research arranged the visit of the Chinese team, led by Dr Govin Li Yang.

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Tahir Wattoo briefed the team about the attacks and safety measures taken to control the damages in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Muhsin Alam, Deputy Director Agriculture Akhtar Hussain, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Coordinator Saeed Chishti and others were also present.

The DC thanked the Chinese experts for providing help in controlling the situation. He said that over 6,000 acres of land had been cleared through an operation in the area. Moreover, an awareness camps had been launched to update the rural population about the attacks and the safety measures, he added.

The Chinese experts appreciated the district administration role in the combat operation, not only in Jhang but also in the adjoining districts. The team said that they would recommend measures to control Taddidal and would submit report to the Federal Ministry for Food and Security.