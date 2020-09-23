UrduPoint.com
Chinese Experts Working To Remove Technical Malfunctions In BRT Buses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the Chinese experts have detected technical malfunctions in BRT buses and efforts were underway to fix the issues at the earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the Chinese experts have detected technical malfunctions in BRT buses and efforts were underway to fix the issues at the earliest.

In a statement he said , " technical maulfuctions in Peshawar BRT have been diagnosed and solution is already underway.

Defective components are being flown in for immediate replacement" .

He said buses will start operating in a month or so with technical experts testing the vehicles in detail.

Kamran Bangash said a team of 20 experts was engaged for rapid resolution of the issues .

"The repair has no financial implications on Khyber Pakhtunkwa government as the concerned company is bound by contract to provide the services" , he said.

