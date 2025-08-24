Chinese Film Exhibition Concludes At Alhamra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China concluded its three-day Chinese Film Exhibition at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall, with the theme “War for Peace”.
The exhibition was widely appreciated for showcasing China’s cinematic journey through stories of courage, resilience, and unity.
On the final day, audiences enjoyed screenings of “Zhang Ga the Soldier Boy”, “On the Mountain of Tai Hang”, and “My Country, My Parents”, which won praise for their strong narratives and artistic quality.
The second day featured acclaimed films including “The Composer”, “Railway Guerrilla”, “Night Attack”, and “The Massage”.
The film exhibition not only highlighted world-class cinema but also promoted cultural exchange between Pakistan and China. A special display on historical and cultural ties between the two countries also attracted significant attention throughout the event.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two SSU policemen martyred in road accident in Balakot3 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Natural disasters beyond human control; Sardar Yousaf3 minutes ago
-
Chinese film exhibition concludes at Alhamra3 minutes ago
-
ASA demands safe campus environment before fall 2025 semester at QAU23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways deploying advanced communication, signaling systems33 minutes ago
-
Extraordinary security steps directed for Rabi-ul-Awwal month43 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Pak Men's Ice Hockey team over winning championship in USA53 minutes ago
-
Water flow in River Chenab expected to increase53 minutes ago
-
AIOU to begin MS/MPhil, PhD admission tests from August 2553 minutes ago
-
Thief arrested1 hour ago
-
Construction of Sahulat markets reviewed1 hour ago