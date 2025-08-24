Chinese film exhibition concludes at Alhamra

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China concluded its three-day Chinese Film Exhibition at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall, with the theme “War for Peace”.

The exhibition was widely appreciated for showcasing China’s cinematic journey through stories of courage, resilience, and unity.

On the final day, audiences enjoyed screenings of “Zhang Ga the Soldier Boy”, “On the Mountain of Tai Hang”, and “My Country, My Parents”, which won praise for their strong narratives and artistic quality.

The second day featured acclaimed films including “The Composer”, “Railway Guerrilla”, “Night Attack”, and “The Massage”.

The film exhibition not only highlighted world-class cinema but also promoted cultural exchange between Pakistan and China. A special display on historical and cultural ties between the two countries also attracted significant attention throughout the event.