Open Menu

Chinese Film Exhibition Concludes At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Chinese film exhibition concludes at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China concluded its three-day Chinese Film Exhibition at Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall, with the theme “War for Peace”.

The exhibition was widely appreciated for showcasing China’s cinematic journey through stories of courage, resilience, and unity.

On the final day, audiences enjoyed screenings of “Zhang Ga the Soldier Boy”, “On the Mountain of Tai Hang”, and “My Country, My Parents”, which won praise for their strong narratives and artistic quality.

The second day featured acclaimed films including “The Composer”, “Railway Guerrilla”, “Night Attack”, and “The Massage”.

The film exhibition not only highlighted world-class cinema but also promoted cultural exchange between Pakistan and China. A special display on historical and cultural ties between the two countries also attracted significant attention throughout the event.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 hour ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

4 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

17 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan