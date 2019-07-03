Chinese Film Festival kicks off at PNCA

One of the largest Chinese cultural events, Chinese Film Festival, Wednesday opened with the screening of hit Chinese movie 'The Founding of a Republic' here at Pakistan National Council of Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :One of the largest Chinese cultural events, Chinese Film Festival, Wednesday opened with the screening of hit Chinese movie 'The Founding of a Republic' here at Pakistan National Council of Arts.

In collaboration with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the festival aimed to promote the celebrations of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan.

The event is a combined launched by Chinese Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive to introduce one of the best Chinese work in cinema to the people of Pakistan as top Chinese films will be screened for local audiences till 6th of July.

According to the schedule released by PNCA, the festival started off with the screening of first movie named 'The Founding of a Republic (2009)' at 8am in PNCA auditorium.

On July 4, the movies "Brotherhood of Blades II" to be screened at 11 am followed by lunch at 1 pm then next movies will be screened are "Ashima" at 2pm and "Taste of Rice Flower" at 5pm in PNCA Auditorium while "Operation Mekong" at 11 am, Himalayas: Laddar to Paradise at 2 pm and "The Taste of Rice Flower" at 4 pm will be screened in PNCA Lecture Hall.

The festival will continue the next day with Lecture at 11 am, Lunch at 1 pm followed by conference at 2 pm while later that evening movie "The Founding of a Republic" will be screened at 6 pm.

On the lat day of the festival, movie "The Grandmaster" at 11 am, "Brotherhood of Blades II" at 2 pm and "The Knot" will be screened at 5pm in the evening at PNCA Auditorium Hall while "Brotherhood of Blades II" at 11 am , "The Knot" at 2 pm and "Ashmia" at 5 pm in the evening which will conclude the festival.

It is one of the largest and most popular Chinese cultural events and is held annually in major cities of the world.

The festival aimed to promote Chinese films and improve communication and collaboration between Chinese film industry professionals and their international counterparts.

Cinema was introduced in China in 1896 and the first Chinese film, Dingjun Mountain, was made in 1905, with the film industry being centered on Shanghai in the first decades while 1930s, was considered the first "golden period" of Chinese cinema.