Chinese Film Festival On July 3 At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese Film Festival (CFF) would be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on July 3 in celebration of 70th founding anniversary of China and 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between Pakistan and China.

The film festival would be organized by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Ministry of Information, Broadcasting in collaboration with China Embassy, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and China Film Archive.

Chinese Film Festival is one of the largest and most popular Chinese cultural events and held annually in major cities of the world.

The festival is aimed to promote Chinese films and to improve communication and collaboration between Chinese film industry professionals and their international counterparts.

The top Chinese films would be screened during festival.

Cinema was introduced in China in 1896 and the first Chinese film, Dingjun Mountain, was made in 1905, with the film industry being centered on�Shanghai�in the first decades.

The first sound film, Sing-Song Girl Red Peony, using the sound-on-disc�technology, was made in 1931.

The 1930s, considered the first "golden period" of Chinese cinema.

Prince Iron Fan (1941), the first Chinese animated�feature film, was released at the end of this period.

