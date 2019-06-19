Chinese firm, PHATA inks MoU for low cost housing units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and Chinese company Sunrise Construction for the construction of low-cost houses under 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) and Chinese company Sunrise Construction for the construction of low-cost houses under 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme'.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed/ Chairman PHATA and CEO of Sunrise Construction Kevin Zhu signed the MoU.

Chairman Taskforce for Housing Yaqub Izhar, General Secretary Muhammad Atif Ayub and Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Hammad Awan were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that Chinese company would construct ten thousand houses in Lahore and ten thousand houses in Sialkot during next three years with the help of pre-fab technology which would be a maiden experience in the country.

95 percent labour force be Pakistani while five percent technical staff will be Chinese and this would give employment to three lakh local people. Electricity will be provided through solar panels and recycling plants will be installed besides provision of clean drinking water in these housing units, he added.

He said that these houses would be environment-friendly and the model home would be delivered by Chinese company within next 45 days.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that this MoU was a milestone in housing sector which would unleash revolution in the construction industry. He said that provision of services by a Chinese firm for 'Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme' was laudable and innovation would be incorporated in the houses to be built under this project.