Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Chinese firm shows interest in investing in Pakistan's mobile phones, e-bikes, Fintech sectors

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Chinese firm Transsion Holdings Zhu Zhaojiang on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and conveyed his company's interest in enhancing investment in mobile phone manufacturing unit and investing in electric bikes, modern agriculture, mobile phone manufacturing and Fintech sectors.

The prime minister, who is in China for a five-day official visit, urged the relevant Federal ministers and Pakistan's Ambassador in China to formulate an early strategy, in coordination with the Chinese company.

He said the incumbent government was extending all-out-facilitation to foreign investors and businessmen. He also invited Transsion Holdings to manufacture goods in Pakistan for export purposes, citing the country's immense resources and youth bulge.

Zhu Zhaojiang apprised the prime minister of his company's current operations in Pakistan, global exports and the future plans to enhance investment in Pakistan.

It was told that the company had already established a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Pakistan providing employment to around 5,000 Pakistani workers. He said the company desired to expand its investment in the mobile phone industry which would also increase mobile phone export from Pakistan.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja attended the meeting.

