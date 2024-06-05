- Home
- Pakistan
- Chinese firm shows interest in investing in Pakistan's mobile phones, e-bikes, Fintech sectors
Chinese Firm Shows Interest In Investing In Pakistan's Mobile Phones, E-bikes, Fintech Sectors
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairman of Chinese firm Transsion Holdings Zhu Zhaojiang on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and conveyed his company's interest in enhancing investment in mobile phone manufacturing unit and investing in electric bikes, modern agriculture, mobile phone manufacturing and Fintech sectors.
The prime minister, who is in China for a five-day official visit, urged the relevant Federal ministers and Pakistan's Ambassador in China to formulate an early strategy, in coordination with the Chinese company.
He said the incumbent government was extending all-out-facilitation to foreign investors and businessmen. He also invited Transsion Holdings to manufacture goods in Pakistan for export purposes, citing the country's immense resources and youth bulge.
Zhu Zhaojiang apprised the prime minister of his company's current operations in Pakistan, global exports and the future plans to enhance investment in Pakistan.
It was told that the company had already established a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Pakistan providing employment to around 5,000 Pakistani workers. He said the company desired to expand its investment in the mobile phone industry which would also increase mobile phone export from Pakistan.
Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaja attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies using its name unlawfully23 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being pursued against timely, quality meals to Hujjaj: Director33 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
153.60 kilograms of narcotics smuggling bid foiled11 hours ago
-
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP12 hours ago
-
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad12 hours ago
-
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan12 hours ago
-
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone12 hours ago
-
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal12 hours ago
-
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens12 hours ago
-
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition12 hours ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case13 hours ago