Chinese FM arrives on May 5 on official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :At the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang would pay an official visit to Pakistan on May 5-6.

It would be the maiden official visit Qin Gang to Pakistan since assuming office, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the 'Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

' The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

"The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape," it was further added.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.