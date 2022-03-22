Chinese FM meets Qureshi; Afghanistan, Ukraine situation discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and discussed peace and stability in Afghanistan, besides calling for a diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC-CFM) scheduled on Tuesday, Qureshi emphasized deeper bilateral engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

The foreign minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to his Chinese counterpart on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight earlier on the day.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation, COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing situation in Ukraine and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Ways to further strengthen the iron-clad friendship between the two countries were discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed Foreign Minister Wang Yi's participation in the OIC-CFM moot and attending the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

Recalling his recent visits to China, he stressed the significance of China in Pakistan's foreign policy.

He underlined that the two countries had always supported each other on their respective core interests, and at every critical juncture.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated tangible progress in deepening bilateral cooperation across all areas after Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China last month for the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

He added that the leaders' consensus and vision for all round upgrading of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, especially in terms of high-quality development of CPEC Phase-II, was rapidly becoming a reality with concerted efforts and follow-up by both sides.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed Wang Yi on India's egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and its irresponsible behaviour that was an impediment to regional peace and security.

He also apprised about the so-called "accidental" firing of a missile from India into Pakistan's territory, underlined Pakistan's call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it does not occur again.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed the resolve to sustain and build upon the current momentum of bilateral relations.

Following the meeting, the two sides also signed the documents for cooperation, including an agreement between China's Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission on mutual recognition of higher education certificates and degrees.

The two sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between China International Development Cooperation Agency and Pakistan Ministry of Economic Affairs on the project of China-Pakistan Joint Research Center (CPJRC) on Earth Sciences.

Three Letters of Exchange were also signed for Agricultural Equipment and Materials; Joint Agricultural Technology Laboratory Equipment and Materials; and Agricultural Demonstration Station Equipment and Materials.