Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

Mr. Qin Gang has been received by high officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang has arrived in Islamabad to participate in 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is also due to arrive in Islamabad for the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue today. As per the latest reports, the Afghan delegation will consist of senior officials from various ministries, including commerce and industry, transport, and trade.

The purpose of this visit, as stated by the Pakistani Foreign Office, is to continue Pakistan's political engagement process with Afghanistan and its commitment to practical engagement with the Afghan government. The dialogue will cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including politics, the economy, trade, connectivity, peace, security, and education.

The Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue is scheduled for May 6th, and foreign ministers from all three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China - are expected to participate.

Foreign Minister Qin will also hold meetings with Pakistani leaders and co-chair the fourth strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit.

The trilateral meeting will be an essential platform to discuss and develop a comprehensive plan to promote regional peace and stability. The talks will likely focus on the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, cross-border terrorism, regional economic integration, the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan and China have been instrumental in the Afghan peace process and have reiterated their support for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. Both countries are also members of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) for promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been a vital partner of Afghanistan, and both countries share a long history of close relations. The trilateral meeting is another significant step towards further strengthening the already existing ties and promoting regional cooperation.