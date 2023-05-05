UrduPoint.com

Chinese FM Reaches Islamabad To Participate In Trilateral Dialogue

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Chinese FM reaches Islamabad to participate in trilateral dialogue

Mr. Qin Gang has been received by high officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang has arrived in Islamabad to participate in 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by high officials of Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is also due to arrive in Islamabad for the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue today. As per the latest reports, the Afghan delegation will consist of senior officials from various ministries, including commerce and industry, transport, and trade.

The purpose of this visit, as stated by the Pakistani Foreign Office, is to continue Pakistan's political engagement process with Afghanistan and its commitment to practical engagement with the Afghan government. The dialogue will cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including politics, the economy, trade, connectivity, peace, security, and education.

The Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue is scheduled for May 6th, and foreign ministers from all three countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China - are expected to participate.

Foreign Minister Qin will also hold meetings with Pakistani leaders and co-chair the fourth strategic dialogue between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit.

The trilateral meeting will be an essential platform to discuss and develop a comprehensive plan to promote regional peace and stability. The talks will likely focus on the worsening security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan, cross-border terrorism, regional economic integration, the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Pakistan and China have been instrumental in the Afghan peace process and have reiterated their support for the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan. Both countries are also members of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) for promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been a vital partner of Afghanistan, and both countries share a long history of close relations. The trilateral meeting is another significant step towards further strengthening the already existing ties and promoting regional cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Foreign Office Education China Visit Road May Commerce All From Government Industry Share

Recent Stories

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginn ..

Actress Amber Heard quits Hollywood for new beginning in Spain

22 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urb ..

DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urban flooding

4 minutes ago
 Kenyan President Appoints Commission to Probe Into ..

Kenyan President Appoints Commission to Probe Into Religious Cult Deaths

4 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses wheat procurement, su ..

High-level meeting discusses wheat procurement, sugar price, census, development ..

4 minutes ago
 MEPCO to purchase 80 bucket mounted cranes for lin ..

MEPCO to purchase 80 bucket mounted cranes for line staff

57 seconds ago
 Audit of 6000 property registration begins as DC b ..

Audit of 6000 property registration begins as DC bends hard on corruption, tout ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.