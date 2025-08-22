Chinese FM Wang Yi Winds Up Three-day Islamabad Visit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister (FM) Wang Yi departed here on Friday after completing his three-day official visit to Pakistan.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar saw off Foreign Minister Wang Yi at Nur Khan Airbase, with Pakistan's Ambassador to Beijing and his Chinese counterpart also present, as well as senior government officials.
A group of children lined the red carpet, waving the flags of Pakistan and China to bid farewell to the guest, who had arrived on Wednesday.
During the three-day visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and DPM Dar co-chaired the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue held here on Thursday, wherein the two sides agreed that the friendship between Pakistan and China was significant for maintaining regional peace and stability, and also indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on President Asif Ali Zardari, who reaffirmed that Pakistan and China were iron brothers, time-tested friends and all-weather strategic partners, calling the friendship with China the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who expressed deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national development.
Before his departure, Foreign Minister Wang Yi also met Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and the discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest.
