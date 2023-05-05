Chinese foreign minister in Islamabad to attend trilateral dialogue

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Friday arrived here on a two-day official visit, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

This is his first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

Besides the bilateral meetings, the Chinese foreign minister will participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue on Saturday.

Both Foreign Minister Bilawal and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas. The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.

