Chinese foundation distributes relief supplies to flood-hit families in Pakistan

China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), collaborating with Tencent Charity Foundation (Tencent Foundation), distributed relief supplies to flood-affected people in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) -:China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD), collaborating with Tencent Charity Foundation (Tencent Foundation), distributed relief supplies to flood-affected people in Pakistan.

Up to now, 1,900 units of relief materials have been distributed, including 1,900 food packages, 1,700 cold-resistant tarpaulins, 1,700 quilts, and 1,700 blankets, benefiting more than 13,000 people from 1,900 flood-affected families in Ghizer, Hunza and other areas in Gilgit Baltistan, CEN reported on Friday.

Months after unprecedented floods ravaged Pakistan, vast swathes of cropland and villages remain under water, while nearly 10 million girls and boys remain in need of immediate, lifesaving support, said UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) earlier this month.

As per the report, millions of people are still exposed to floodwater or living close to flooded areas. Many families are still living in makeshift tents alongside the road or near the rubble of their homes.

Through such activities, "we stand by our Pakistani brothers and sisters," a source from CFRD said.

At the end of 2022, CFRD also donated flood relief assistance to the Pakistan Federation of Chambers and Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of FPCCI said that FPCCI will ensure the successful implementation of food and other relief goods distribution projects with the support from CFRD. The Chinese government and the people of China have made a substantive contribution to Pakistan's relief and rehabilitation efforts, he added.

Established in 1989, China Foundation for Rural Development (formerly China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation) is one of the largest charity organizations in China for poverty alleviation.

At present, CFPA has implemented long-term projects in Myanmar, Nepal, Cambodia, Ethiopia, and Sudan. It also has long-term programs in Pakistan.