UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Girl Snaps Selfie With ‘Shehbaz Speed’

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 8 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:38 PM

Chinese girl snaps selfie with ‘Shehbaz Speed’

Shehbaz Sharif chose to converse with the girl in Chinese language instead of English.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) A Chinese girl gave the title of ‘Shehbaz Speed’ to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif was coming to Lahore from Islamabad via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight when a Chinese girl recognised him.

The Chinese girl took a selfie with the former chief minister and referred to him as ‘Shehbaz Speed’.

Shehbaz Sharif also chose to converse with the girl in Chinese language instead of English.

He lauded the work done under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor while speaking fluent Chinese.

The other passengers on the plane was pleasantly surprised to listen to Shehbaz Sharif speak Chinese.

Shehbaz Sharif’s selfie with the Chinese girl is also going viral on social media.

The PML-N government had initiated the CPEC project and managed soft loans, which now some of the government members also acknowledge on various forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Social Media CPEC Muslim From Government PIA

Recent Stories

Massive financial corruption revealed in Pakistan ..

6 minutes ago

West Indies must be smart to topple England, says ..

10 seconds ago

Local journalists held for blackmailing senior jou ..

12 seconds ago

Police arrests Ex MPA Bashir Sariwal from court pr ..

14 seconds ago

Van Aert clinches back to back Dauphine stage vict ..

15 seconds ago

Three drug pushers held in Sialkot

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.