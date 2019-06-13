Chinese girl snaps selfie with ‘Shehbaz Speed’

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 13th June, 2019) A Chinese girl gave the title of ‘Shehbaz Speed’ to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif was coming to Lahore from Islamabad via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight when a Chinese girl recognised him.

The Chinese girl took a selfie with the former chief minister and referred to him as ‘Shehbaz Speed’.

Shehbaz Sharif also chose to converse with the girl in Chinese language instead of English.

He lauded the work done under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor while speaking fluent Chinese.

The other passengers on the plane was pleasantly surprised to listen to Shehbaz Sharif speak Chinese.

Shehbaz Sharif’s selfie with the Chinese girl is also going viral on social media.

The PML-N government had initiated the CPEC project and managed soft loans, which now some of the government members also acknowledge on various forums.