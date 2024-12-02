Chinese govt announces scholarships programme 2025-26 for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Chinese government has announced scholarships programme 2025-26 for the AJK, Pakistani students to peruse their studies and conduct research in Chinese Universities..

According to Higher Education Commission (HEC) the deadline to Submit Online Application is Monday 09, December 2024.

?Only those applicants are considered under Chinese Government Scholarship Program 2025-26 who have already obtained a valid HAT (score obtained on or after December 09, 2022 is valid) or USAT score (score obtained on or after December 09, 2023 is valid). Applicants must submit a valid score on HEC portal during application submission for consideration.

To submit online application on China Scholarship Council's portal under category A (agency No. 5861), please visit Campuschina.org or https://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua .

With a view to enhance educational cooperation between China and Pakistan, the Chinese Scholarship Council, Government of China is offering Pakistani students/scholars to study and conduct research in Chinese Universities. On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, HEC is nominating agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2025-26.

China Scholarship Council (CSC), entrusted by the Ministry of Education, People's Republic of China, is responsible for the enrollment and the administration of Chinese Government Scholarship Program. Qualified applicants can apply for scholarship for Undergraduate/Bachelors, Masters & Doctoral/PhD programs in respective field of studies.?

As per eligibility criteria, applicants must be Pakistani/AJ&K national. Dual nationality holders are not eligible to apply. Applicants must be in good health. Applicants with incomplete degrees on closing date of application are not allowed to apply.

Applicants for Undergraduate/Bachelors program must have intermediate/A-level/FA-FSC (12 years) of education and be under the age of 25 at the time of application. Applicants for Masters program must have a Bachelors degree (16 years) and be under the age of 35 at the time of application.

Applicants for PhD/Doctoral program must have a Masters degree MS/MPhil and be under the age of 40 years at the time of application. Meet the application requirement as prescribed on China Scholarship Council website & portal. Meet the admission requirements of the applied universities in terms of academic eligibility, language proficiency and other relevant criteria. Applicants may not be in receipt of any other types of scholarship currently.

All applicants are required to provide HAT or Usat score (HAT for masters/phd and USAT for undergraduate)?. Applicants must have obtained a minimum score of 50 out of 100 in HAT or USAT test.??Without providing minimum HAT or USAT test score (50 out of 100), applications will not be considered for further process. The test validity for HAT is 02 years and USAT is 01 year. For this scholarship, applicant must have already obtained a valid HAT (score obtained on or after December 09, 2022) or USAT score (score obtained on or after December 09, 2023).?

As per tuition funds details, it will be comprehensively used by the host university. It may cover education, administration costs, health insurance and expenditures to support student activities.

Meanwhile, free university dormitory or accommodation subsidy will be provided to each awardee. While stipend will be given as per China Govt. Scholarship policy.

Travel expenditure would be borne by the scholarship winners themselves. HEC will have no financial liability in any case.?

The willing candidates are encouraged to apply online at: http://scholarship.hec.gov.pk/ after registering and filling your profile, please select "Learning Opportunities Abroad".

After submission of the application, get its printed copy to be signed by the applicant. HEC online application portal shall close on Monday, 09th December 2024 (04.00 PM Pakistan Standard Time).