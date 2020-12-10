UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Govt, Companies, ANGCC Consortium Keen To Invest $ 8 Bln In Ravi City Project, PM Told

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Chinese govt, companies, ANGCC Consortium keen to invest $ 8 bln in Ravi City project, PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday told that the Chinese government and companies were keen to invest $ 3 billion in the Ravi City project in Lahore and that the investment did not include any kind of loan.

Besides, he was informed, that ANGCC - a Global Investment Consortium, had also offered to invest $ 5 billion in the project on partnership basis.

The prime minister, who was presiding over a meeting of the working group of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA), was told that in order to further speed up the progress on the Ravi City project, a board had been constituted and work on the project would start in January.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA) Chairman Lt Gen. ® Anwar Ali Haider and Deputy Chairman Maj Gen ® Ameer Aslam Khan, and Pakistan Islands Development Authority Chairman Imran Ameen.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Special Assistant to the Punjab CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, RUDA Chairman Rashid Aziz, Punjab chief secretary and senior officers concerned also attended the meeting through video link.

The prime minister stressed that Ravi City, being an unprecedented and first of its kind mega project, would address the increasing problems of Lahore.

Its completion would not only provide the facilities of potable water, appropriate sewerage, clean environment and modern housing to the citizens of Lahore, but also help create job opportunities and develop local and national economy, particularly the industries through huge foreign investment.

About Pakistan Islands Development Authority, the prime minister was told that the environmental and master plan studies would start in January.

Besides, he was told that in partnership with the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) a programme was being formulated to ensure employment of fishermen related with the Islands and for the protection of maritime habitat.

Imran Khan, while expressing his satisfaction over the progress made on the Bundle Islands, stressed that all stakeholders would be taken on board for the success of the project.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Chief Minister Governor Punjab Water China Naya Pakistan Firdous Ashiq Awan Job Rashid Progress Ali Haider January All Government Billion Housing Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia discuss strengthening parliamentary ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

1 hour ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

1 hour ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.