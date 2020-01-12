Chinese govt distributes winter package among Chinese overseas families

(@imziishan)

GILGIT-BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::A winter package items provided by Chinese government were distributed among 350 Chinese overseas families in Gilgit on Sunday.

Chief Secretary GB Khurram Agha and other senior officials of Gilgit Baltistan administration attended the ceremony and distributed items of winter package.

Talking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Khurram Agha said the China government taking keen interest to uplift the life standard of overseas Chinese living in Gilgit-Baltistan. In this regard the Chinese government transferred the winter package items to its citizens living across GB. Meanwhile, dozens of Gilgit Baltistan students are enrolled in Chinese Universities on Chinese government scholarship which is a great step of China government for uplift the higher educational standard in Pakistan, Chief Secretary added.

He also the highlighted the role of Chinese government in social, educational, economical, power and communication sectors.

On the occasion, Chairman of Chinese overseas in GB Agha Abdul Shakoor while talking to the media, said that Chinese government's steps to develop its citizens in GB are highly appreciative. More necessary items including rice, milk, and other food items would be distributed among all overseas families, Shakoor informed the media.

ijz/1654