UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Govt Donates Rs25m For Rain Affected People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:04 PM

Chinese govt donates Rs25m for rain affected people

A delegation of China led by Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday at CM House and donated Rs25 million for relief of rain affected people of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of China led by Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday at CM House and donated Rs25 million for relief of rain affected people of the province.

The delegation expressed profound grief on the losses of life and property in recent rain and flood in Sindh and assured the chief minister that the Chinese government would also help the affected growers, said a statement.

The chief minister thanked the Chinese government for their support and also recalled the Chinese aid and support during 2010 and 2011 floods.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Flood China Murad Ali Shah Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

6 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th ..

36 minutes ago

City Wardens dept to be upgraded to serve masses m ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University approves CPM&R in PCP

2 minutes ago

FUUAST decides to hold online exams in view COVID1 ..

2 minutes ago

Acting VC underlines joint efforts for promoting e ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.