Chinese govt donates Rs25m for rain affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A delegation of China led by Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Tuesday at CM House and donated Rs25 million for relief of rain affected people of the province.

The delegation expressed profound grief on the losses of life and property in recent rain and flood in Sindh and assured the chief minister that the Chinese government would also help the affected growers, said a statement.

The chief minister thanked the Chinese government for their support and also recalled the Chinese aid and support during 2010 and 2011 floods.