UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Govt Supports Pakistan In Testing Times Of COVID-19 Outbreak: Gen Afzal

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Chinese govt supports Pakistan in testing times of COVID-19 outbreak: Gen Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal Sunday said the government of China had supported Pakistan in the testing times of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and played the role of a true friend.

Addressing media persons after receiving the medical aid reached from Wuhan, he said this was the second flight carrying medical equipment from China to Islamabad.

He said around 6 tonnes of goods had arrived in a special flight from Wuhan.

The equipment included 15 ventilators, 300,000 medical masks, 20,000 N95 masks and 20,000 disposable overall combinations, the chairman added .

Chinese Ambassador Lao Jing handed over medical goods to the Chairman NDMA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Wuhan Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over a thousand COVID-19 cases in India confirmed

25 minutes ago

Tokyo confirms 68 new coronavirus cases, record da ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of work and flight ..

40 minutes ago

Oman registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber launches COVID-19 online course to ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan closes its Eastern, Western borders to co ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.