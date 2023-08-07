Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistab Point News-August 7th, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conferred awards upon the prominent Chinese companies for their valuable services in fostering China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other development projects in Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said Chinese investment changed the entire economic horizon of Pakistan.

He said the Chinese companies made more than thirty billion Dollars investment in different development projects in Pakistan, which is highly commendable.

The Prime Minister said we are entering the second phase of CPEC with focus on agriculture, IT and establishment of Special Economic Zones.

He also lauded the Chinese companies role and their hard work in the development of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his gratitude to Chinese Charge d' Affaires for taking personal interest in making CPEC a symbol of time-tested China Pakistan friendship.

In her speech, Chinese Charge d' Affaires in Pakistan, Ms Pang Chunxue said we are fully convinced that after ten years' successful cooperation of CPEC, China and Pakistan will continue to move forward side by side to meet risks and challenges, jointly promote the high quality development of CPEC and China Pakistan community with a shared future.