Chinese Investment To Create Immense Job Opportunities: PM

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

Chinese investment to create immense job opportunities: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government would extend utmost assistance to the foreign investors and expressed confidence that the Chinese investment in Pakistan would open up immense employment opportunities.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with heads of the Chinese companies. China's ambassador Nong Rong, Federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Shaukat Tareen and Asad Umer, and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior officials were also present.

The prime minister said the government was focusing on the 'Ease of Doing business' policy and was extending facilities to investors.

He said Pakistan could learn a lot from China in terms of industrial development, particularly in areas of agriculture, fisheries, vegetables and fruits, high-yielding livestock and information technology.

The delegation appreciated the investor-friendly policies of the government of Pakistan and showed keen interest in investing in the country.

