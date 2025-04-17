Chinese Investment Welcomed With Open Arms In KP, Says Provincial Leadership
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reiterated its commitment to providing all possible facilities to Chinese investors and has stated that if they wish to invest in any city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they will not only be provided with all possible facilities, but a Special Security Unit will ensure their protection.
These views were expressed by Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information; Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor on Finance; and Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries, during three separate sessions on the concluding day of the CPEC International Seminar here.
Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said it is undeniable that CPEC is a joint project for economic development and prosperity between Pakistan and China. As the Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong mentioned, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made it clear that strengthening strategic mutual trust is essential to building a community with a shared future with neighbouring countries. This shows how much importance the Chinese President places on Pakistan, and that is why we are keen to ensure the success of CPEC’s second phase.
He added that China supports development paths according to each country’s conditions to resolve disputes and differences appropriately. China will build a high-level connectivity network to deepen development integration, strengthen industrial and supply chain cooperation, maintain regional stability, cooperate with law enforcement and security institutions, address various risks and challenges, promote people-to-people connections and exchanges.
These measures will undoubtedly further strengthen Pakistan-China relations. He also paid tribute to the organizers for holding the CPEC seminar.
Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant on Industries, stated in his address that CPEC, a key component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, is a game changer not only for Pakistan but for the entire region.
The project offers countless opportunities in infrastructure, energy, industry, and mutual trade.
He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to its geographical significance, resources, and human capital, can play a key role in the second phase of CPEC. As an advisor on industries, he confidently stated that the province is fully prepared to reap the benefits of this project.
The government is taking strong steps to establish industrial zones, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and create a favorable environment for investors. The Rashakai Economic Zone is a prominent example of successful policy, where local and foreign investors are showing great interest.
He invited Chinese investors to come to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, invest in the local industry, provide employment to youth, and put the region on a new path to progress.
Advisor on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, in his address at the seminar, said it is commendable that President Xi Jinping wishes to make high-quality Belt and Road cooperation a foundational platform in neighbouring countries. As a flagship project under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has brought Pakistan $25.4 billion in direct investment, 236,000 jobs, 510 kilometers of highways, over 8,000 megawatts of electricity, and 886 kilometers of core transmission lines.
He emphasized the need to resolve investor issues, ensure their security, and work to provide an investment-friendly environment. Muzzammil Aslam added that while much has been written, read, and said about Pakistan-China friendship, it is now time to move beyond that and focus on economic development in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Chinese cooperation, so that people can gain employment and embark on a new journey toward prosperity.
All three provincial cabinet members unanimously emphasized that their government will fully encourage and support investors.
