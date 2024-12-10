Chinese investors call on Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah met a delegation of Chinese investors at his office on Tuesday

A detailed discussion was held regarding matters of mutual interest, investment and transfer of technology.

Provincial Minister, while giving a detailed briefing to the Chinese delegation regarding investment in the energy sector, said that there are attractive opportunities for foreign and domestic investors in the energy sector. Profitable investments can be made in the Thar Coal Field and alternative energy sector, for which the Sindh government will provide all possible cooperation, assistance in documentation and all facilities regarding land.

Nasir Shah briefing the Chinese delegation about the Thar Coal Field, it was informed that there are 185 billion tons of coal reserves in Sindh province.

The Thar Coal Field is located at a distance of 395 kilometers from Karachi, covering an area of 9100 kilometers. 175 billion tons of reserves are present in this field.

The meeting was further informed that there are 12 blocks in the Thar Coal Field that are under development, with an area of 1235 square kilometers, each block has 2 to 5 tons of coal reserves. Each block has the capacity to generate 4 to 5 thousand megawatts of electricity for 30 years, a communique said.

Minister Nasir Shah said on this occasion that there are strong ties between the Chinese and Pakistani governments and people