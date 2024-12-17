Open Menu

Chinese Investors Call On SACM

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Chinese investors call on SACM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A delegation of senior officials of 5 major Chinese companies on Tuesday called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh (SACM) on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar at the Sindh Economic Zone Management Company office here.

These companies included senior officials of the renowned Chinese company in the power sector, a communique said

that Chinese companies expressed interest in investing in projects worth one billion Dollars in Sindh in their respective sectors and said that they are interested in to set up manufacturing plants for their products in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone.

In the meeting, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed the Chinese delegation in detail about the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, Karachi Marble City and the proposed economic zone at Ganju Takkar on Hyderabad Tando Adam Road and said that there are attractive investment opportunities in Sindh in various sectors specially in industrial and agricultural sectors.

He said that the Sindh government is also promoting investment under public-private partnership. The Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh assured the Chinese companies of providing all necessary facilities for investment in the province.

Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Economic Zones Management Company Abdul Azeem Uqaili and other officers were also present in the meeting.

