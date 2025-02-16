Chinese Investors Call On Senior Sindh Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Chinese investors met with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi. The meeting focused on discussions regarding investment in electric vehicles (EVs) in Sindh.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon invited the delegation to establish an EV manufacturing plant in Sindh.
Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.
Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, assured that the Sindh government would provide necessary incentives and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.
He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly Sindh, holds strategic importance in terms of investment, with its ports, expanding road network, and a large workforce.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the future belongs to electric vehicles and Sindh is ready to play a leading role in this transition. He invited international investors to establish EV manufacturing plants in the province, highlighting that such initiatives would boost the economy and create thousands of job opportunities.
During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s EV sector and appreciated the Sindh government’s commitment to industrial development.
Discussions also covered potential partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.
Recent Stories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG IAEA concludes visit to Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
IWMI delegation, KP Secretary Irrigation meets on Water Resource Management Information System (WRMI ..6 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director6 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division launches cleaning operation6 minutes ago
-
AMI meters’ installation revolutionary step in power sector: Project Director6 minutes ago
-
Revenue Collector TMA Munda arrested6 minutes ago
-
Chitral team wins Shandur Polo match at Fortress Stadium16 minutes ago
-
Shahid Rind condemns Kalat incident, orders investigation16 minutes ago
-
Punjab police to intensify operation against Khawarij, bandits16 minutes ago
-
Masoor Khan inaugurates spring plantation campaign in Mansehra16 minutes ago
-
Students, citizens from various fields visit historical police buildings16 minutes ago