Open Menu

Chinese Investors Call On Senior Sindh Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Chinese investors call on Senior Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Chinese investors met with Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at his office in Karachi. The meeting focused on discussions regarding investment in electric vehicles (EVs) in Sindh.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon invited the delegation to establish an EV manufacturing plant in Sindh.

Secretary of Transport Asad Zaman and Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, assured that the Sindh government would provide necessary incentives and a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

He emphasized that Pakistan, particularly Sindh, holds strategic importance in terms of investment, with its ports, expanding road network, and a large workforce.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the future belongs to electric vehicles and Sindh is ready to play a leading role in this transition. He invited international investors to establish EV manufacturing plants in the province, highlighting that such initiatives would boost the economy and create thousands of job opportunities.

During the meeting, the Chinese delegation expressed interest in investing in Sindh’s EV sector and appreciated the Sindh government’s commitment to industrial development.

Discussions also covered potential partnerships in renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology transfer.

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

1 hour ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

2 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

2 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

3 hours ago
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

3 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

4 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

4 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan