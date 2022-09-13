UrduPoint.com

Chinese Investors Send Relief Goods To DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Panda Industries Association, an organisation of Chinese investors in Pakistan, has sent seven truckloads of relief goods to Dera Ghazi Khan for 4,000 flood victims in Punjab.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren dispatched the relief goods from Challenge Textile Manga Mandi Multan Road Lahore on Tuesday. He said that the relief consignments would be handed over to commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

The Chinese government has also given assistance of Rs13.20 billion to Pakistan government, he said, assuring that the aid would further be increased and Chinese assistance would continue till complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Patron-in-Chief of Panda Industries Association Qamar Khan said that the first consignment of goods, sent to the flood victims, included mosquito nets, ready-to-eat items, mineral water, clothes, tents and medicines.

He said that the goods would be distributed among the flood affectees of Rajanpur.

Challenge Textile Company's Managing Director Karen Chen said that Pakistan and China were two brotherly neighbouring countries and the flood victims were in dire need of help, and China was standing with Pakistan in this hour of difficulty.

