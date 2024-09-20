Chinese investors to be encouraged to invest in Sindh: Governor Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attended the 75th founding Day celebration of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad. Upon his arrival, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was warmly welcomed by the Chinese Ambassador, Jiang Zaidong and the diplomatic staff.

According to the spokesman of the Governor Sindh, on this historic occasion, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori congratulated the Chinese Ambassador and presented a bouquet as a gesture of goodwill.

He highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China, noting that it is based on unshakable love and mutual respect, rising higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the seas.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori invited Chinese investors to explore investment opportunities in the province, emphasizing that the region offers an ideal environment and lucrative sectors for investment. He assured that through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), investors are provided with full support, assistance, and cooperation to ensure smooth operations.

He further remarked that China is confidently progressing on the path of economic, scientific, and technological advancement, steadily strengthening its global standing. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also acknowledged China's active role in addressing key issues on the regional and global agenda.