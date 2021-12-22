UrduPoint.com

Chinese Investors To Set Up Industries In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Chinese investors to set up industries in KP

A delegation of Chinese investors and women entrepreneurs Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur in Islamabad and expressed interests to set up industrial units in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Chinese investors and women entrepreneurs Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur in Islamabad and expressed interests to set up industrial units in KP.

According to a press release issued here, Chinese delegation discussed their investment plans relating to energy, mines and mineral sector development and urged provincial authorities to help them in completing relevant formalities.

The group also expressed interest to establish industries in remote districts and places where raw materials are readily available.

The minister welcomed the group, assured them full cooperation on behalf of provincial government and invited members to visit KP for practical progress.

He said that provincial government has taken result oriented steps for facilitation of investors including providing them online and one window services.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said Pak-China friendship would be further strengthened due to CPEC projects.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Visit CPEC Progress Women Government

Recent Stories

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

AFZ registers 349 new companies in Q3 2021

9 minutes ago
 Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Gover ..

Americans Widely Distrust Social Media, Want Government to Do More on Privacy - ..

41 seconds ago
 UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humani ..

UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humanitarian Aid Payments to Afghani ..

42 seconds ago
 Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportun ..

Japanese envoy, Zaidi discuss development opportunities in Maritime Sector

44 seconds ago
 IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentraliza ..

IUB holds seminar titled 'Politics of Decentralization in Pakistan'

45 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops y ..

Prime Minister directs measures to improve crops yield

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.