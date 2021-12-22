Chinese investors to set up industries in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of Chinese investors and women entrepreneurs Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur in Islamabad and expressed interests to set up industrial units in KP.

According to a press release issued here, Chinese delegation discussed their investment plans relating to energy, mines and mineral sector development and urged provincial authorities to help them in completing relevant formalities.

The group also expressed interest to establish industries in remote districts and places where raw materials are readily available.

The minister welcomed the group, assured them full cooperation on behalf of provincial government and invited members to visit KP for practical progress.

He said that provincial government has taken result oriented steps for facilitation of investors including providing them online and one window services.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said Pak-China friendship would be further strengthened due to CPEC projects.