Chinese, Iranian language courses start at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ), in collaboration with Chinese and Iranian Consulates, has started foreign language courses at its premises with an objective to upgrade the communication skills of its members.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin and Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri inaugurated Chinese and Persian language classes, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the language classes, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that understanding a foreign language always gives an added advantage to the businesspeople besides improving international business relations.

He said that literacy in a foreign language was a tool that enables a person to research markets, sell products and develop business relationships with foreign community and despite impressive export performance, Pakistan's exports were highly concentrated in a few items and this was only because of language barriers coming in the way of the businessmen.

He said that in order to reduce dependence on a few countries for exports, it was high time to focus on non-traditional markets like Africa, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Central Asian States.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that LCCI initiative to launch Chinese and Persian Language Classes was aimed to provide the business community an opportunity to understand the intricate details of business negotiation and business dynamic in these countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar while addressing the participants said that Pakistan is a developing economy. He said that expertise in foreign languages would give commercial advantages to the businessmen when they try to exploit the industrial markets abroad.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that foreign language was one of the most practical skills one can acquire. It gives one the ability to move freely in a non-Urdu-speaking environment without the aid of an intermediary.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin and Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri in their respective addresses lauded the LCCI initiative of launching Chinese and Persian Language classes and termed it a giant leap towards strong interaction between the business communities.

They said that expertise in Chinese and Persian languages would bring ease in business matters for Pakistani businessmen who are doing trade with China and Iran. They assured their full cooperation to the LCCI for making B2B contacts stronger between the businessmen of the two countries.

Former President Farooq Iftikhar, Executive Committee Members Amir Anwar, Aqib Asif, Haji Asif Sehar, Fiaz Haider and Aasia sail Khan were also present on the occasion.