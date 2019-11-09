UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese, Iranian Language Courses Start At Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Chinese, Iranian language courses start at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with Chinese and Iranian Consulates, has started foreign language courses at its premises with an objective to upgrade the communication skills of its members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with Chinese and Iranian Consulates, has started foreign language courses at its premises with an objective to upgrade the communication skills of its members.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin and Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri inaugurated Chinese and Persian language classes, here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the language classes, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that understanding a foreign language always gives an added advantage to the businesspeople besides improving international business relations.

He said that literacy in a foreign language was a tool that enables a person to research markets, sell products and develop business relationships with foreign community and despite impressive export performance, Pakistan's exports were highly concentrated in a few items and this was only because of language barriers coming in the way of the businessmen.

He said that in order to reduce dependence on a few countries for exports, it was high time to focus on non-traditional markets like Africa, Eastern Europe, South East Asia and Central Asian States.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that LCCI initiative to launch Chinese and Persian Language Classes was aimed to provide the business community an opportunity to understand the intricate details of business negotiation and business dynamic in these countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar while addressing the participants said that Pakistan is a developing economy. He said that expertise in foreign languages would give commercial advantages to the businessmen when they try to exploit the industrial markets abroad.

LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that foreign language was one of the most practical skills one can acquire. It gives one the ability to move freely in a non-Urdu-speaking environment without the aid of an intermediary.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin and Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri in their respective addresses lauded the LCCI initiative of launching Chinese and Persian Language classes and termed it a giant leap towards strong interaction between the business communities.

They said that expertise in Chinese and Persian languages would bring ease in business matters for Pakistani businessmen who are doing trade with China and Iran. They assured their full cooperation to the LCCI for making B2B contacts stronger between the businessmen of the two countries.

Former President Farooq Iftikhar, Executive Committee Members Amir Anwar, Aqib Asif, Haji Asif Sehar, Fiaz Haider and Aasia sail Khan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Lahore Exports Business Iran Europe China Turkish Lira Market Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Russia Praises Armenia's Contribution to Providing ..

17 seconds ago

US, Turkey Discuss Latest Developments in Syria - ..

19 seconds ago

Preparations for 44th International Rehmat-ul- Lil ..

22 seconds ago

Asif lifts IBSF World Snooker C'ship title, dedica ..

24 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company clears routes ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmiris suffering due to military siege in IOK: ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.