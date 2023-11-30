Chinese Jiangsu police delegation calls on Punjab governor

Chinese Jiangsu Police delegation, led by Deputy Director General of Police Security Tan Yongsheng, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Chinese Jiangsu Police delegation, led by Deputy Director General of Police Security Tan Yongsheng, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

The governor told the delegation Pakistan and China were bound in a relationship of mutual trust, love and unparalleled friendship, adding that the strong friendship was higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the sea and sweeter than honey.

He said the Belt and Road Initiative was a revolutionary project of Chinese President Xi Jingping, adding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open new avenues of development not only in Pakistan and China but in the entire region. He said the ongoing development projects under CPEC would bring a lot of improvement in energy and infrastructure in the country and generate economic development.

Balighur Rehman said various training courses and mutual exchanges would increase the efficiency of police personnel. Such exchanges of delegations would provide an opportunity for modern policing, he said and added that defence and other agreements between Pakistan and China were a reflection of mutual trust between the two countries.

Jiangsu Deputy Director General of Police Security Tan Yongsheng said that in addition to cooperation in the field of policing between Pakistan and China, economic cooperation and people-to-people contacts would also be enhanced. He said that Pak-China friendship would be further strengthened through investment and exchanges at the public level.

Deputy Consul General China Cao Ke, members of the Chinese Consulate General, Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab Maqsoodul Hasan, Additional Inspector General Police Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional Inspector General Police Counter Terrorism Department, Waseem Ahmed Sial, Additional Inspector General Police Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baig and other senior police officers were also present.