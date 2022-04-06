Chinese Language classes starts in Jamshoro

(@FahadShabbir)

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The classes for teaching Chinese language have been started in Pak-China International School and College system Jamshoro.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Director Mir zadi and Co Director Asif Ali Shar jointly inaugurated Chinese language training classes.

The school teachers, students and parents expressed pleasure over starting Chinese language classes in the School. Director School Mirzadi, expressing her views, said we are grateful to the Chinese Government for taking sincere efforts and appointed highly qualified teachers to teach foreign languages to the students.

She expressed the hope that the Chinese government will introduce different Scholarships programmes and arrange China tours and School children would prove their mettle with their talent and intelligence in China.