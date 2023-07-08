Chinese language learning important to improve communication skills: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that Chinese language had become an international language and learning of language by personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) would enhance their communication skills.

A launching ceremony of Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of the SPU held at the Al-Razi Hall Punjab University on Saturday where the CM and Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren were chief guests. The officers and personnel of the SPU would learn Chinese language under the initiative and the course would continue till September 16.

The CM thanked the Chinese Consul General for starting the Chinese Language learning programme for the officers and personnel of the force. SPU was rendering valuable services for the protection of foreign citizens especially for the Chinese brothers.

Naqvi outlined that the government would take more steps for the welfare of the people of the province with the cooperation of China.

Consul General Zhao Shiren while addressing the ceremony acknowledged that the Punjab government was taking measures for further cementing bilateral relations. The Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of SPU held a special significance.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Doctor Khalid Mehmood, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate, teachers imparting training to learn Chinese language, officers and personnel of SPU were present.