Open Menu

Chinese Language Learning Important To Improve Communication Skills: CM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Chinese language learning important to improve communication skills: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said that Chinese language had become an international language and learning of language by personnel of Special Protection Unit (SPU) would enhance their communication skills.

A launching ceremony of Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of the SPU held at the Al-Razi Hall Punjab University on Saturday where the CM and Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren were chief guests. The officers and personnel of the SPU would learn Chinese language under the initiative and the course would continue till September 16.

The CM thanked the Chinese Consul General for starting the Chinese Language learning programme for the officers and personnel of the force. SPU was rendering valuable services for the protection of foreign citizens especially for the Chinese brothers.

Naqvi outlined that the government would take more steps for the welfare of the people of the province with the cooperation of China.

Consul General Zhao Shiren while addressing the ceremony acknowledged that the Punjab government was taking measures for further cementing bilateral relations. The Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of SPU held a special significance.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Doctor Khalid Mehmood, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DIG SPU Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, CCPO Lahore, Deputy Consul General Chinese Consulate, teachers imparting training to learn Chinese language, officers and personnel of SPU were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab China Doctor September Government

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

3 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

4 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

4 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

5 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

5 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

6 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

6 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

6 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan