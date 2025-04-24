Chinese language skills key to future job prospects, CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Humayun Khan has stressed the importance of acquiring language skills, particularly Chinese, in light of shrinking public sector job opportunities and a rapidly evolving job market.

Speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony at the China Window cultural center in Peshawar, Mr Khan said the ability to communicate in Chinese could unlock a wide range of employment prospects for Pakistani youth, particularly as Pakistan and China continue to deepen economic cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The days of relying solely on government jobs are behind us. Our youth must prepare for a globalized economy where language can serve as a powerful tool,” he said.

Hamayun Khan commended the China Window for offering free Chinese language courses and described the initiative as a significant contribution toward equipping the next generation with market-relevant skills. He distributed certificates among students who completed the course, toured the gallery, signed the Friendship Wall, and recorded his remarks in the guestbook.

Calling China a “true friend of Pakistan,” the CM’s aide praised Beijing’s continued role in economic development and poverty reduction initiatives.

He expressed optimism that the second phase of CPEC would usher in new industrial ventures, increase exports, and generate employment, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further stated that the provincial government was fully committed to facilitating the business community and ensuring sustainable economic growth across the region. “We are deploying every available resource to support industrial and economic development,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the much-debated minerals bill, Mr Khan dismissed speculation and said the bill would be passed unanimously in the provincial assembly after addressing all reservations raised by both treasury and opposition benches.

Praising the role of China Window in promoting cultural diplomacy and people-to-people contact, Mr Khan termed it “a living symbol of Pak-China friendship.” He expressed hope that the center would continue to foster understanding between the two nations and offer practical tools for economic empowerment.

The event concluded with a group photo of participants and dignitaries, underscoring a shared commitment to language learning as a pathway to opportunity.