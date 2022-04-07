UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 1,284 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 06:15 PM

The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) --:The Chinese mainland reported 1,284 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Wednesday, 890 were in Jilin, 322 in Shanghai, and 14 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 39 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Wednesday also saw 21,784 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 21,711 local ones and 73 imported ones, said the commission.

