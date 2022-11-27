- Home
Chinese Mainland Reports 2,641 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) --::The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 2,641 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Wednesday
